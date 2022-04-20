"We will not give up city, we are not going to retreat": Butusov talked to defenders of Popasna in Luhansk region. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers are trying to capture Popasna and make a "gift" to Putin, but Ukrainian soldiers are bravely defending the city and repelling racist attempts.

Journalist and editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov talked to Popasna's defenders





