ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12227 visitors online
News Video War
11 377 13

"We will not give up city, we are not going to retreat": Butusov talked to defenders of Popasna in Luhansk region. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers are trying to capture Popasna and make a "gift" to Putin, but Ukrainian soldiers are bravely defending the city and repelling racist attempts.

Journalist and editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov talked to Popasna's defenders


Watch more: "60 tank engines, 26 guided missiles": SSU found warehouse in Kharkiv region with stolen components, which Russian army planned to use for repairs. VIDEO

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1215) Luhanska region (1310)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 