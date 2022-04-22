Russian occupiers from "Grad" fired at regional trauma hospital in city of Lyman in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Russian occupiers from Grad fired on the regional trauma hospital in the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, the hospital caught fire after the shelling.
WARNING! Profanity!
