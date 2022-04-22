ENG
Russian occupiers from "Grad" fired at regional trauma hospital in city of Lyman in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Russian occupiers from Grad fired on the regional trauma hospital in the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the hospital caught fire after the shelling.

WARNING! Profanity!

Read more: Putin's decision to block Azovstal indicates desire to release Russian forces for offensive in eastern Ukraine, - British Defense Ministry

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) shoot out (13226) Donetska region (3744)
