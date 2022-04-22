ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5054 visitors online
News Video War
19 165 3

Pure Birdfall on Maundy Thursday Uncensored. VIDEO

Yesterday was Maundy Thursday, and on this day there was a pure bird's-eye view, that is, the fall of various aircraft (and not very) aircraft of the Russian Federation. More about the day of significant losses in enemy aircraft - in "Uncensored" on Censor.NET.

More about the day of significant losses in enemy aircraft - in "Uncensored" on Censor.NET.

Watch more: On Good Friday, Zelensky addressed military, volunteers and medics: "They protect sacred things.". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9099) Butkevych Bohdan (8)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 