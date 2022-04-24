ENG
In Rubezhnoye Russians fired at residential quarters from installation UR-77 "Meteorite", - Kazanskyi. VIDEO

The occupying army used the UR-77 Meteorite self-propelled rocket launcher in the residential district of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. Earlier, the same was used to storm Mariupol.

The video of the rocket launch was published by journalist and blogger Denis Kazansky, Censor.NET reports.

"Another city in Donbas is being methodically and ruthlessly turned into Aleppo, massacring civilians. This is how Putin is 'helping the people of Donbas'..." he wrote.

UR-77 "Meteorite" - Soviet self-propelled rocket launche, designed for demining. Earlier, the occupiers had already used such weapons during the storming of Mariupol.

