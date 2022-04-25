"This war has become truly national for Ukraine," Zelenskyi. VIDEO
Ukrainian men and women have shown a truly massive readiness to defend the state. At any age, any property status, any education - Ukrainian men and women equally stood up for the state.
The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi declared it in the video address, informs Censor.NET.
