"This war has become truly national for Ukraine," Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Ukrainian men and women have shown a truly massive readiness to defend the state. At any age, any property status, any education - Ukrainian men and women equally stood up for the state.

The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi declared it in the video address, informs Censor.NET.

