Russian artillery completely destroyed village of Novotoshkivske. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers captured the village of Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk region, while the settlement was completely destroyed.

The video was published by blogger Necro Mancer, Censor.NET reports.

#Новотошковское Луганская обл. после "освобождения" рашистами https://t.co/v40HMlRPRn #русскиймир pic.twitter.com/rWiCKC4Uxf

— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) April 25, 2022

Read more: 6 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbas. Destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 13 units of armored vehicles

