Russian artillery completely destroyed village of Novotoshkivske. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers captured the village of Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk region, while the settlement was completely destroyed.
The video was published by blogger Necro Mancer, Censor.NET reports.
#Новотошковское Луганская обл. после "освобождения" рашистами https://t.co/v40HMlRPRn #русскиймир pic.twitter.com/rWiCKC4Uxf— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) April 25, 2022
