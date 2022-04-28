Soldiers of 80th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed modified Russian armored personnel carrier-80 with crew. VIDEO 18+

A Separate Assault Brigade intercepted and liquidated a modified Russian armored personnel carrier-80 with a crew of Russian occupiers. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness!

The corresponding video was published on the page of the Command of Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the occupiers were eliminated together with armored vehicles by soldiers of the 80th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The unit of the Russian occupiers destroyed and liquidated on Ukrainian land, of course, arouses admiration and pride for our landing, because they didn't allow Putin's army to advance deep into our territory, so they will no longer kill our population. However, experts in military armored vehicles are of greater interest in the video because Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed an improved and modified version of the Russian armored personnel carrier-80. In particular, the published video was interesting in that a new sight and a searchlight were installed on the destroyed Russian armored vehicles. The BTR-80 is equipped with a Russian combined universal sight TKN-4GA-01. Also, experts in military armored vehicles on the released video recognized and found that a new laser searchlight PL-1 was installed on the Russian armored personnel carrier-80, "the statement reads.



