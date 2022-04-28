Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 22.8 thousand people, 187 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 970 tanks and 2,389 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 28, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 22.8 thousand people.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 22,800 (+400) people were liquidated,

tanks - 970 (+31) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2389 (+47) units,

artillery systems - 431 (+10) units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 151 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 72 (+1) units,

aircraft - 187 (+2) units,

helicopters - 155 (+0) units,

automotive equipment - 1688 (+22) units,

ships/boats - 8 (+0) units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76 (+0),

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 215 (+8).

Special equipment - 31 (+0).

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4 (+0).

The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Zaporizhzhia and Izyum directions.

The data are being clarified.