Rocket attack on buildings in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO

Yesterday's rocket attack on residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv was recorded by city surveillance cameras.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the fall of two missiles was published on social networks.

The explosions in the capital took place around 8 pm, video from video surveillance cameras shows - there were two shells. The first blow came near the high-rise, but in 20 seconds the second rocket hit the house. At the time of the shelling, its residents were in the house. At least 10 people were injured. The victims were not seriously injured.

