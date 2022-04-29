14-year-old athlete Alina Peregudova died from enemy shells in Mariupol

The Russian occupiers killed 14-year-old athlete Alina Peregudova, who was a candidate for the national weightlifting team of Ukraine. Her mother bent down with Alina.

According to Censor.NET, the tragic news is reported in the Mariupol City Council.

A pupil of the Regional Specialized Children's and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve in Weightlifting and a student of the Donetsk Regional Specialized Professional College of Sports. S. Bubka, Alina in her 14 years was a member of the athletes-candidates of the national team of Ukraine. Last year at the U17 Women's National Championships, she won gold medals and aspired to continue to win top-level competitions.

"She is 14 years old and she gave great hopes in weightlifting. Alina has achieved considerable success. She aspired to win the highest level in the future. But came the" Russian peace ", which" freed "her from this future ..." - said in. message.

A talented sportswoman from Donetsk region died from enemy shells. Together with Alina, Russian soldiers killed her mother.

