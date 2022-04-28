There is hope for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal in Mariupol - Vereshchuk

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk believes that after the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelensky with UN Secretary General António Guterres there is hope for the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Vereshchuk wrote this in Telegram.

"President Zelensky met today with UN Secretary General António Guterres. There is hope that we will be able to evacuate civilians from Azovstal. The President and the team are making a tremendous effort. This is one of the top priorities. We are starting to plan a humanitarian operation," she noted.

See more: Russian occupiers scattered their propaganda on territory of Azovstal: "Everything according to textbook" Goebbels! Nothing new ". PHOTO