92nd SMBr drone destroys enemy infantry. VIDEO
Footage of Ukrainian fighters using a drone to destroy the Russian occupiers has appeared on the net.
According to Censor.NЕТ, footage was published in official Facebook of Brigade.
"A little bit of our work! Glory to Ukraine," the brigade laconically captioned the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password