92nd SMBr drone destroys enemy infantry. VIDEO

Footage of Ukrainian fighters using a drone to destroy the Russian occupiers has appeared on the net.

According to Censor.NЕТ, footage was published in official Facebook of Brigade.

"A little bit of our work! Glory to Ukraine," the brigade laconically captioned the video.

