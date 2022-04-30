ENG
House is not subject to restoration: after being hit by enemy rocket high-rise building "collapse" in Kharkiv. VIDEO

Russian troops continue to fire on civilian neighborhoods in Kharkiv.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reports about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Destruction in Kharkiv again: orcs are" liberating "civilians from their homes," he said.

According to Gerashchenko, after the next shelling of a residential area in Kharkiv by racists, a high-rise building was simply "formed" when the missile hit. The house is not subject to restoration.

