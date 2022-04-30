Angelina Jolie came to Lviv to help Ukrainians. VIDEO
The Hollywood star visited Ukraine to help Ukrainians during the full-scale Russian invasion.
According to Censor.NET.
Angelina Jolie has supported Ukraine since the first days of the war. Together with the UN, it organizes aid to refugees.
