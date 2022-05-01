Soldiers of 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroy enemy tank. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroyed an enemy tank.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook of the brigade.

"Fighters of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Gandziuk, as always, tried. Effective! Exactly on target! In hell, we are happy with the new addition of pig-dogs!"

