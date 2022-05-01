Soldiers of 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroy enemy tank. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroyed an enemy tank.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook of the brigade.
"Fighters of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Gandziuk, as always, tried. Effective! Exactly on target! In hell, we are happy with the new addition of pig-dogs!"
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password