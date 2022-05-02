"They are taken in small packs so that people do not freak out. And at night": Russian occupiers are discussing delivery of "cargo 200", - interception of SSU. AUDIO

To mask the frantic losses in the war in Ukraine, Russian corpses are transported in small batches and only at night. This significantly increases the delivery time, so sometimes the relatives of the occupiers receive already "half-decomposed cargo 200", which must be further identified.

This is stated in the new interceptions of the SSU, which managed to do in the Zaporizhia region, Censor.NET reports.

Below is an excerpt from a telephone conversation between the two invaders:

"- Did you send Makeyevich?"

- He was brought today, according to preliminary data. I have to identify him today.

- His wife is worried, he has been taken for 6 days.

- They are taken in small packs so that the people do not freak out. And at night…

According to the invader, of the entire company (about 100 people), only 20-22 people survived. Nine more refused to continue the war and wrote a statement of refusal.

Therefore, Ukrainian defenders continue to do their job well: according to official data, the Armed Forces have already killed more than 23,000 occupiers.