US began loading M777 howitzers for Ukraine on planes. VIDEO

The United States is loading M777 howitzers, which will be sent to Ukraine to help defend against Russian aggression.

The Pentagon's press service reports about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

.@USMC and @usairforce personnel load M777 Howitzers bound for 🇺🇦 Ukraine onto a C-17 Globemaster III at @March_ARB in April 2022. pic.twitter.com/lJfYPMLO4c

— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) May 2, 2022

Watch more: M113 armored personnel carriers are already being loaded for shipment to Ukraine, - Pentagon. VIDEO

