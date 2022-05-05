US M32A1 grenade launcher fire on Russian positions near Rubizhne. VIDEO

A member of the National Guard fires a drum of shells from an American M32A1 grenade launcher at a Russian outpost in a wooded area.

Video was piblished by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

It was a combat action near Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. The distance to the occupants' outpost was approximately 300 meters.

The grenade launcher fires 40 mm shells, is used for assault operations, and is equipped with an optical sight, which provides high accuracy of direct fire, and mobility.

The weapon is accurate and effective against targets in open countryside, or to draw the enemy into cover to maneuver, preventing the enemy from observing and targeting.

This is now one of the grenade launcher weapon options that is more optimal for short range and maneuvering battle with infantry. Our grenade launcher took 30 grenades with him. There was no special action, it was much more spectacular when on the way out the group tried to be covered by 120 mm mortars) But all went well.

The M32A1 launcher may not be the primary weapon of a grenade launcher, but it should be in service as an alternative for special missions," Butusov said.

See more: Soldiers of 79th Separate Assault Brigade repulsed enemy's attack and destroyed 2 tanks, 5 armored personnel carriers, and 2 infantry fighting vehicles. One infantry fighting vehicle is captured - Butusov. PHOTO