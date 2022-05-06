Bayraktar working on positions of Russian occupiers on Zmiiny. VIDEO

The Bayraktar drone strikes at the positions of the Russian occupation forces on the captured Zmiiny Island.

The corresponding video was published by the operational command "Pivden", reports Censor.NET.

"A wonderful gift for the holiday! The best cooperation of the troops for our victory," the military signed the video.

