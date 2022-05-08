ENG
Bayraktar destroyed enemy helicopter over Zmiinyi Island. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian helicopter on Zmiinyi Island with the help of the Bayraktar drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video released by Ukrainian soldiers shows that there were several occupiers on the ground near the helicopter.

"We can't stop doing this: we are driving the enemy from every piece of our land, even from a small island, from the sea, even from the air. Forward - to Victory!", - the fighters wrote in a comment to the video.

