Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from Popasna to stronger positions prepared in advance, - Haidai. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from Popasna to stronger positions.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, our military has really moved away from Popasna. Because imagine, the city was shelled for more than two months, that's how long the war is going on, how long the invasion is going on, they are constantly shelling, everything is destroyed there. There are bombs, mines, artillery, and missiles. Therefore, ours retreated to stronger positions, which were prepared in advance," he said.

