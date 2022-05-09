ENG
On May 4 battle near Staryi Saltov destroyed elite Russian tank T-90M "Breakthrough" worth up to $ 5 million. Russian troops pushed back few kilometers, - Butusov. VIDEO

On May 4, fighters of the Territorial Defense Battalion, in cooperation with the 92nd Mechanized Brigade, repulsed an attack by Russian troops near Stary Saltov in the Kharkiv region.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov reports about it on Facebook.

"Destroyed T-90M tank "Breakthrough" worth up to $ 5 million, tracked multi-purpose tractor, captured an entire infantry fighting vehicle-2, Russian troops were pushed back a few kilometers to the north," - he said.

