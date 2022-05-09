ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8360 visitors online
News Video War
68 134 41

Abandoned bodies of dead Russian soldiers near Kharkiv. VIDEO

A group of Russian mercenaries was killed near an air defense unit near the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov from the scene, those killed are most likely mobilized from the occupied territories.

"The Russian military fled, suffered casualties. 21 one Russian surrendered. Some of the occupiers failed to escape - they were covered. Thus, the Russian army throws mobilized from the occupied territories," - says Butusov and publishes a video.

Read more: There will be no evacuation from Luhansk region today, Russians fire on Lysychansk-Bakhmut route, - Нaidai

Russian Army (9335) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5276) Yurii Butusov (1232)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 