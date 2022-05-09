Abandoned bodies of dead Russian soldiers near Kharkiv. VIDEO

A group of Russian mercenaries was killed near an air defense unit near the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov from the scene, those killed are most likely mobilized from the occupied territories.

"The Russian military fled, suffered casualties. 21 one Russian surrendered. Some of the occupiers failed to escape - they were covered. Thus, the Russian army throws mobilized from the occupied territories," - says Butusov and publishes a video.

