Infantry of 93rd SMBr destroyed three Russian T-72B3M tanks with "Panzerfaust 3" grenade launchers, - Butusov. VIDEO

Infantry of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade repulsed a Russian tank attack with German "Panzerfaust" grenade launchers on Ukrainian Infantry Day.

This was stated by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"Went to the gray area in front of our positions in eastern Ukraine and took pictures of the brand new 2016 Russian T-72B3Ms, which had been blown apart by direct hits and exploding ammunition. The two Russian tank commanders are clearly visible in the departed turrets, the rest of the crew members disappeared during the explosions.

The Russian tankers came to punish the "Banderovtsy" and were suddenly hit by "Panzerfausts" like in World War II. The brilliant success of the 93rd Brigade's infantrymen, obtained under very difficult conditions, at the expense of brave and unconventional actions, which are worthy of Ukraine's highest awards," Butusov emphasized.

