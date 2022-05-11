ZSU from American M777A2 howitzers destroyed Russian Acacia ACS, - Butusov. VIDEO
American M777A2 howitzers, which reach all the hot spots of the front, destroyed the Russian Acacia ACS.
This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.
"The first report from the firing positions - American howitzers M777A2 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian self-propelled artillery 2C3 Acacia. Guns are in excellent condition, work very accurately, Russian batteries are covered by the first volleys. .
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password