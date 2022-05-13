SOF aimed artillery at Russian occupier's ammunition depot. VIDEO

The command of the Special Operations Forces released footage of the destruction of the Russian occupants, to which our artillery was led by Special Forces.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in official Facebook of SOF.

The report notes: "The other day in one of the mission areas our group discovered a field ammunition depot of Russian .

During observation of the site, it was found that there were significant stocks of enemy ammunition, in particular tank shells and artillery systems of various calibers.

Staying at a short distance from the target, the SOF soldiers targeted it with artillery and corrected its fire before destroying the object.

Such operations are an extremely important component of the Ukrainian SDF, because by destroying the enemy's ammunition, the Defense Forces deprive the enemy of the ability to conduct aggressive actions against both the Ukrainian army and the civilian population.

See more: Bodies of occupiers were liquidated by snipers of Special Operations Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

.