Direct hit on occupants of 59th SMIBr drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Gandzyuk successfully destroy the enemy with drones.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.

"Orcs, welcome to Hell by the short cut. Heavenly punishment will fall directly on your heads! And the AFU will correct," the message stresses.

Watch more: Soldiers of 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroy enemy tank. VIDEO