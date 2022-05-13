Direct hit on occupants of 59th SMIBr drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Gandzyuk successfully destroy the enemy with drones.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.
"Orcs, welcome to Hell by the short cut. Heavenly punishment will fall directly on your heads! And the AFU will correct," the message stresses.
Попали наші по російським військовим? pic.twitter.com/wLq1og5wlW— ЄвроМайдан (@EuroMaydan) May 13, 2022
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password