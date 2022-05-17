Ukrainian artillery destroyed enemy ammunition depot. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot with accurate blows.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on the brigade's page on the social network.
"Effective destruction of the enemy ammunition depot. The reconnaissance brigade established the location of the enemy ammunition depot. The air reconnaissance confirmed the permanent presence of enemy trucks in the area and the entrance to the enemy armored vehicles. As a result, the warehouse is hit. Glory to Ukraine! ", - it is said in the comment to the publication.
