Detonation of enemy APC ammunition after precise shot by "Stugna". VIDEO
Soldiers of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo hit a Russian APC with the domestic "Stugna" missile defense system in a hurry, after which its ammunition detonated.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.
"Detonation of APC-2 ammunition after successful operation of the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system Royal Brigade in the Luhansk region.
And the turret of the occupant combat vehicle, weighing more than 2 tons, gloriously flew up in the air.
