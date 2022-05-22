Artillery conducted successful combat test of Ukrainian drone Spectator. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military conducted combat tests of the Spectator drone in combat conditions. The Ukrainian-made drone successfully aimed artillery at enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"BOOOM, effective combat test drive of the Ukrainian UAV SPECTATOR in the 45th SAB! There is always work for drones in the unit on the front line. Space reconnaissance has just provided data - there is a worthy target, a hostile object. "We kept! delicious" early in the morning the next day. We flew out again and with the support of the 2C7 gun worked out clearly and carefully. The hot smell of the Ukrainian "Peony", as this gun is called, is the last thing the occupiers felt,

It is noted that the Ukrainian drone helped destroy the fuel tanker and several units of light armored vehicles.

"We have a great mood from effective cooperation! And an invitation to all manufacturers of modern military equipment and the latest weapons - welcome, we have a real, real test site for your products!" - emphasize the gunners.

