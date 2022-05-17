ENG
Soldiers of 14th SMBr shot down "Orlan" drone with machine gun. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU shot down an "Orlan" drone of the Russian occupants using a machine gun.

"Our guys describe their actions laconically and simply: "We heard it, because it rumbles like a moped. And here he was walking lower, so we hit him! They hit him, he fell and hung on a tree... ". Then our other specialists did their job", - says the report.

