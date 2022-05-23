"Transcarpathian Legion" from NATO howitzer hit Russian command post. VIDEO

The Transcarpathian Legion from a distance of more than 20 kilometers from the first shot hit a racist target with a NATO-style howitzer.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on the Facebook page of 128 separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade - Transcarpathian Legion.

"Artillerymen of the 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade hit the command post of one of the units of the Russian Army," the statement said.

It is stated that a military SUV marked "Z" and several racists who were nearby were destroyed.

The shot was fired from a howitzer that arrived in Ukraine as part of NATO assistance.

A time-lapse video from the drone shows the arrival of a 155-caliber projectile and the moment of a powerful explosion. The target was more than 20 kilometers away, so an accurate shot clearly demonstrates the high accuracy of the latest weapons that have arrived and continue to enter the Armed Forces of Ukraine.