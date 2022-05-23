SOF fighters from drone attacked occupant unit near Severodonetsk: "Four Russians will return home in plastic bags.". VIDEO

Soldiers of the AFU Special Operations Forces attacked from a drone a unit of Russian occupants in the Luhansk Region.

Corresponding video was published in Facebook of SOF Command, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Here is a video of how, in the capable hands of an SOF operator, a small drone with light and low-cost ammunition can cause considerable panic at occupier positions near Severodonetsk.

As a result of the attack, our soldiers estimate that four Russians were given "good" status and will return home in plastic bags.

The demoralized occupant unit left the position in panic," the report said.

