The Air Force of the Canadian Armed Forces is actively involved in delivering military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the AFU.

It is noted that the tactical air force CC130J of the Canadian Armed Forces delivered almost 2 million pounds of cargo of military donations on behalf of our allies and partners in support of global efforts to help Ukraine.

"We would also like to emphasize the role of our CC177 crews from the 429th Transport Squadron in moving 1.3 million pounds of cargo and aid from Canada to Europe, including the delivery of M777 howitzers. Our crews continue to do this important work to help Ukraine and support our military presence in Eastern Europe," the Royal Canadian Air Force said in a statement.

Watch more: Catastrophic unfolding of events could be stopped if world's powers did not flirt with Russia, but actually pressed to end war, - Zelensky. VIDEO