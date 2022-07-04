ENG
Four Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters attack positions of occupiers. VIDEO

Four Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters attacked the positions of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, journalist Roman Bochkala published a video recording of a combat operation by Ukrainian aviators on his page on the social network.

Read more: Ukrainian aviation struck enemy stronghold in Mykolaiv region - TorM1 air defense system and 2 BMPs were destroyed, - OC "Pivden"

