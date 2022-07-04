Four Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters attack positions of occupiers. VIDEO
Four Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters attacked the positions of the occupiers.
As Censor.NET reports, journalist Roman Bochkala published a video recording of a combat operation by Ukrainian aviators on his page on the social network.
