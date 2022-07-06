ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4361 visitors online
News Video War
14 345 31

Logistics base of occupiers in village of Velikiy Burluk in Kharkiv region caught fire. VIDEO

The logistics base of the occupiers in the village of Velikiy Burluk in the Kharkiv region caught fire

As Censor.NET reports, a video of a fire at the base of the occupiers appeared on the Internet. Judging by the explanation of the authors of the publication, the cause of the fire was a well-aimed shot by Ukrainian artillerymen.

"The logistics base of the orcs Veliky Burluk receives greetings from our old acquaintance - uncle "Land Liz", - says the comment to the video.

Read more: Destruction of occupiers base in Melitopol: More than 200 rioters were eliminated and more than 300 were wounded

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) elimination (4978) artillery (240)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 