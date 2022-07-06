Logistics base of occupiers in village of Velikiy Burluk in Kharkiv region caught fire. VIDEO
The logistics base of the occupiers in the village of Velikiy Burluk in the Kharkiv region caught fire
As Censor.NET reports, a video of a fire at the base of the occupiers appeared on the Internet. Judging by the explanation of the authors of the publication, the cause of the fire was a well-aimed shot by Ukrainian artillerymen.
"The logistics base of the orcs Veliky Burluk receives greetings from our old acquaintance - uncle "Land Liz", - says the comment to the video.
