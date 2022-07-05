Destruction of occupiers base in Melitopol: More than 200 rioters were eliminated and more than 300 were wounded

As a result of the destruction by the Armed Forces of the military base of the occupiers in Melitopol, more than 200 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, this was announced by the mayor Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, during the destruction of the enemy's base, barracks with occupants, warehouses of fuel and lubricants, warehouses with ammunition, as well as many adjacent buildings were liquidated.

"About the previous losses, we can say that more than 200 Rashists were completely destroyed, this is not according to official, but rather reliable information. More than 300 Rashists were wounded," the mayor said.

It will be recalled that earlier there were reports of explosions at the Melitopol airfield, where the occupiers are based.

Later, Mayor Ivan Fedorov stated that the airfield no longer exists as a military base for the Russian invaders.

