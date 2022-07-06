ENG
In memory of commander of Belarusian "Volat" battalion Ivan Marchuk with call sign "Brest". ВIДЕО

The commander of the "Volat" battalion of the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment, Belarusian Ivan Marchuk with the call sign "Brest" died in battles with the Russian invaders near Lysychansk in the Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET reports, a memorial video published on the network is dedicated to the fallen volunteer fighter.

