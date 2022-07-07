Three Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters attack positions of occupiers. VIDEO
A video of the attack of "three" Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters on the positions of infidels has been published on the network.
According to Censor.NET, on the recording, the pilots take turns taking up positions at extremely low altitudes and firing missiles at the enemy.
