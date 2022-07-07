Zmiiny Island cleared of Russian invaders, OС "Pivden". VIDEO

Special forces units completed the task of clearing Zmiiny Island.

This was reported by the Operational Command "Pivden", informs Censor.NET.

"The destruction of about 30 units of enemy equipment has been confirmed, abandoned ammunition and solid ruins have been discovered, as is the usual trace of "Russian peace", - the message reads.

