Zmiiny Island cleared of Russian invaders, OС "Pivden". VIDEO
Special forces units completed the task of clearing Zmiiny Island.
This was reported by the Operational Command "Pivden", informs Censor.NET.
"The destruction of about 30 units of enemy equipment has been confirmed, abandoned ammunition and solid ruins have been discovered, as is the usual trace of "Russian peace", - the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password