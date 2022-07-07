ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10135 visitors online
News Video War
10 031 27

Zmiiny Island cleared of Russian invaders, OС "Pivden". VIDEO

Special forces units completed the task of clearing Zmiiny Island.

This was reported by the Operational Command "Pivden", informs Censor.NET.

"The destruction of about 30 units of enemy equipment has been confirmed, abandoned ammunition and solid ruins have been discovered, as is the usual trace of "Russian peace", - the message reads.

Read more: On July 6, Air Force destroyed two enemy missiles, ammunition depot, two command and observation posts, equipment and manpower of occupiers

Zmiinyi Island (65)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 