Donbass is just excuse - Italian TV host harshly responded to Russian propagandist Solovyov. VIDEO
An Italian TV host harshly responded to Russian propagandist Solovyov about the true goals of Russia's war against Ukraine
According to Censor.NЕТ, video is spreading in social networks.
A well-known Italian presenter revealed the brazen lies of Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov in a live broadcast. According to him, Russia's attack on Donbass was only a pretext for Vladimir Putin to seize even more Ukrainian territory.
"Do you think that Ukraine will allow such a thing? Do you think that we - Italians, Europeans, NATO members - can allow such a situation? It is impossible!" - he replied to the propagandist.
