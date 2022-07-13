ENG
Ukrainian pilots destroy Russian invaders. VIDEO

A video was published on the network, which recorded the combat work of the crews of Ukrainian helicopters.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made from the pilot's cabin and records the main stages of combat work - entering the position, attacking the enemy, and returning to the base.

