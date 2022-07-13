Soldiers of Kharkiv Separate Battalion of Territorial Defense under constant bombardment are fighting back enemy.. VIDEO

Fighters of the Kharkiv Separate Battalion of the TD have published a special video, which captures fragments of combat operations.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the video tells about the bravery and courage of the Kharkiv Territorial Defense soldiers.

"For almost five months now the Russian occupiers have been cooking on our soil with all kinds of modern weapons, disregarding international rules of warfare, the hordes have been pouring tanks, all kinds of barrel and rocket artillery, including banned phosphorus and cluster munitions on our defenders.

The occupiers use their usual scorched earth tactics, destroying all life around them. These are the positions of the Kharkiv Separate Battalion of Territorial Defense in the Donetsk region, which our guys steadily hold despite round-the-clock shelling by the enemy. Everywhere around our positions toppled and burned trees, shell craters, iron equipment not withstanding shelling," the fighters write in a comment to the video.

Read more: Enemy tried to attack Kharkiv. Armed Forces repulsed enemy near Dovgenky, forcing him to retreat with losses, - Synehubiv