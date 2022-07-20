ENG
Soldiers of 81st AABr destroyed 4 occupant's armored vehicles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four units of armored vehicles of the Russian occupiers.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with referencet to AFU Airborne Assault Troops Command. 

