Soldiers of 81st AABr destroyed 4 occupant's armored vehicles. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four units of armored vehicles of the Russian occupiers.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with referencet to AFU Airborne Assault Troops Command.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password