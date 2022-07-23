Johnson attended training of Ukrainian defenders in Great Britain. VIDEO
Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson visited the training ground where Ukrainian defenders are trained.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"I am absolutely sure that Ukraine can and will win. Thank you. And Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized Johnson.
According to him, over the next four months, the British military plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
