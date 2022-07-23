Terrible destruction of city of Rubizhne by Russian artillery. VIDEO
After the arrival of Russian cities, the city of Severodonetsk turned into an ash heap.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the resources of the occupiers.
It should be noted that now, despite the absence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, terrorists are firing on the city.
Russian propagandists shot footage of what it looks like now.
