Explosion rang out in occupied Berdiansk. VIDEO

In Berdiansk, which was temporarily occupied by Russian troops, an explosion rang out in the area of the Pivdenhidromash plant.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Berdiansk City Council.

"In Berdiansk, an explosion rang out on a mountain near the territory of the Pivdenhidromash plant," the message reads.

