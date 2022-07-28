Moment of arrival in Gorky Park in Kharkiv. VIDEO
Russian occupation forces shelled Gorky Park in Kharkiv.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"At night, the occupiers also attacked Gorky Park, beloved by all Kharkiv residents. Fortunately, the attractions were not damaged. The farm buildings were damaged.
There are no victims or injured either," said the head of the city.
