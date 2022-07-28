Dariyivsky bridge across the Ingulets after AFU attack. ВIДЕО
A video recording of damages to the Dariyivsky bridge over the Ingulets during an artillery attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been published online.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, the footage shows at least five holes in the roadway of the bridge.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password