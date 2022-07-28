ENG
Dariyivsky bridge across the Ingulets after AFU attack. ВIДЕО

A video recording of damages to the Dariyivsky bridge over the Ingulets during an artillery attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been published online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the footage shows at least five holes in the roadway of the bridge.

