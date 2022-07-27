Antonovsky bridge will be rebuilt, but already by us, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky made his traditional evening address to Ukrainians on July 27.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated on Volodymir Zelensky official Facebookpage.

"About the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson and other crossings in the region. Of course, all of them will be rebuilt, but already by us. We do everything to ensure that the occupants have no logistical opportunities on our land.

Whatever plans they have - we will break them. And we will liberate our territory by military, diplomatic and all available tools until we reach the legal borders of Ukraine", - the message says.

